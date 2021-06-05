Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises about 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,680.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,377 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 46.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 161.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,692 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

WYNN stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

