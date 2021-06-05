Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,155 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.89. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,545,314 shares of company stock worth $359,365,402. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

