Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,155 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Square by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.
Square stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,988,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,787. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.89. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.31 billion, a PE ratio of 300.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.
In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $21,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,545,314 shares of company stock worth $359,365,402. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
