Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Buys 5,350 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 1,477,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,012. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

