Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,448 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

