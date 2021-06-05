BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON BRSD opened at GBX 19.43 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 18.25 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44).
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
