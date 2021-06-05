Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.
Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.90.
About Bowman Consulting Group
