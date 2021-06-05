BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.58 Million Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,784 shares of company stock worth $6,486,968. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

