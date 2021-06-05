BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,057 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NYSE:MDU opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.18.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.