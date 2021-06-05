BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 8,517 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Matthews International stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 95.08 and a beta of 1.20. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.