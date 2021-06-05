BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 34,964 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 76.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,964 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,769,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,889,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

GNL opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.18 and a beta of 1.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.