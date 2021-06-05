BMO Capital Markets Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$3.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The company has a market cap of C$829.74 million and a P/E ratio of 53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.58. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$0.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.34, for a total transaction of C$468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,311,848 shares in the company, valued at C$7,749,724.32. Also, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$48,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,584.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,770.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

