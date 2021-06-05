BMO Capital Markets Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.07.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$46.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$22.45 and a 12-month high of C$47.31.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.882551 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

