BMO Capital Markets Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.07.
Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at C$46.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.18. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$22.45 and a 12-month high of C$47.31.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
