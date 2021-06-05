Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPMC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.87.

Shares of BPMC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.22. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

