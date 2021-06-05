Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $94,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

