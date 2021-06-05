BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.171 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.01. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

