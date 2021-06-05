BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $14.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

