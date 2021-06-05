BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile
