BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.44.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

