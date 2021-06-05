BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,481,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of ESCO Technologies worth $487,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ESE opened at $91.96 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

