BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 455,364 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.13% of California Water Service Group worth $490,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

CWT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $394,195.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,761 shares of company stock worth $100,408. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.