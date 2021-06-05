BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 232.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.87% of Varonis Systems worth $483,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 188.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 152,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 99,488 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 146,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

