BlackRock Inc. Purchases 100,932 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Primerica worth $517,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,887,000 after buying an additional 85,799 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 412,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,584,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $482,490.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,770,172 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

