BlackRock Inc. Buys 972,278 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Covetrus worth $506,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Covetrus by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Covetrus by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 360,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Covetrus by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 216,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $92,451.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,542 shares of company stock worth $1,067,424. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVET opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $40.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.