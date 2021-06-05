Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Capitalization Achieves $75,922.46

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $75,922.46 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

