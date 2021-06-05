Bitcoin Gold Price Hits $58.98 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $58.98 or 0.00156286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $31.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.61 or 0.00422910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00283388 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005031 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

