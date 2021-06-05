Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.83 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $684.21 or 0.01819330 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and $2.50 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,607.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.97 or 0.00467901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001453 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004805 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,755,300 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

