Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.88 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.88 million and $362.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,207,038 coins and its circulating supply is 21,148,604 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

