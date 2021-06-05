Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 5,048 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $148.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.07 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.07 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

