Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,898 shares during the period. Bilibili comprises about 1.4% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $55,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bilibili by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after buying an additional 582,800 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its position in Bilibili by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after buying an additional 998,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $269,515,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.