BidiPass Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $219,985.36 and approximately $15,670.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

