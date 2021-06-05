Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 67,192 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total value of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.