Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,321,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after purchasing an additional 140,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In other news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,723.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.