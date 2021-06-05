Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 428.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.