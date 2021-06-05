Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of C stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.