Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 12.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $712.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $460.58 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $686.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

