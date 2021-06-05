Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 110.18. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $9,707,561.50. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,228,562.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.