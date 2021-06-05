Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $249.92 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.