BASIC (BASIC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. BASIC has a total market cap of $23.54 million and $92,882.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00078744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.43 or 0.01022576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.91 or 0.10176828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054047 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

