Barings LLC Trims Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $152,241,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,838,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,051,000 after purchasing an additional 459,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,095 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,874 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $31.86 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.83.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

