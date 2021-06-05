Barings LLC Takes $10.68 Million Position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 777,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,676,000. Barings LLC owned about 0.49% of Cloopen Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAAS. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,279,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,852,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAAS opened at $9.23 on Friday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($11.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.65 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have commented on RAAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

