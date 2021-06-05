Barings LLC Purchases 31,010 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Barings LLC boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249,081 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

