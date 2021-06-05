Barings LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Barings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned approximately 2.91% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MXI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 718.2% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of MXI opened at $96.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.