Barings LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Barings LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,982 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

IEF stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

