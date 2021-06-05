Barclays Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $177.48.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

