Barclays Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €138.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €115.38 ($135.75).

EPA:AIR opened at €109.92 ($129.32) on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.13.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

