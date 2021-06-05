Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,896 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

EWG stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

