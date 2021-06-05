Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

