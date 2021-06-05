Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $695,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,018,000. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 63.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 19,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.4% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 145,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $233.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $244.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

