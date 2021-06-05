Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 31,078 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -70.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. On average, analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

