Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 576 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

