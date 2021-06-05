Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $599.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.05, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.24 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $656.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

